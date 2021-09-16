PAYCENT (PYN) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $90,864.55 and approximately $295.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00140970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00800898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046580 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

