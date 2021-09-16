Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $438.06.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

PAYC traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $477.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,638. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 165.10, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $503.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.70.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Paycom Software by 31.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

