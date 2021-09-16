Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $275.71

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $275.71 and last traded at $275.39, with a volume of 1965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Get Paylocity alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 218.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.35.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,132 shares of company stock valued at $24,610,827. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.