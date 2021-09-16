PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68,420 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.21% of PayPal worth $735,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $282.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,509. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.48. The company has a market capitalization of $332.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

