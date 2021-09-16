PayPie Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, PayPie has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One PayPie coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $193.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00143977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.92 or 0.00824368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046470 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.