PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,020.78

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,020.78 ($13.34) and traded as low as GBX 669.56 ($8.75). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 679 ($8.87), with a volume of 86,455 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 640.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,020.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £466.73 million and a PE ratio of 21.76.

In other PayPoint news, insider Alan Dale acquired 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13). Also, insider Nick Wiles purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($124,640.71). Insiders bought 18,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,577,038 over the last three months.

PayPoint Company Profile (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

