Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) were up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 22,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 220,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

