Peanut (NUX) Price Tops $0.32

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $801,657.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Peanut has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00142932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.73 or 0.00815932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00047353 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,452,046 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

