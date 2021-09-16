PegNet Market Capitalization Tops $233,804.15 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $233,804.15 and $739.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PegNet has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00073217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00122696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00177462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.01 or 0.07459030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,527.00 or 0.99804075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00882214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

