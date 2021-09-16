Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Jill Woodworth Sells 50,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $5,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PTON traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

