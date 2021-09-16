Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. Pentair has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $147,383,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Pentair by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Pentair by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pentair by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.