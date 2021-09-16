Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN stock opened at $288.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.46. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $198,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,518. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Penumbra by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Penumbra by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Penumbra by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.