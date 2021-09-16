Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Market Capitalization Hits $1.66 Million

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $5,562.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $118.39 or 0.00247324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

