PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0287 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1,476.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00144303 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,133,826 coins and its circulating supply is 61,356,358 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

