Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,572. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $122.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

