Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.60 Million

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to post sales of $104.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.79 million and the lowest is $98.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $83.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $425.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.49 million to $427.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $507.42 million, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $508.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $1,837,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perion Network by 22.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $2,002,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Perion Network by 62.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

PERI opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

