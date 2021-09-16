PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after buying an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $41,450,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after purchasing an additional 271,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $186.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $191.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

