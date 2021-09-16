Persistence (XPRT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.40 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $456.76 million and $4.40 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Persistence coin can now be bought for about $11.23 or 0.00023421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00144899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.16 or 0.00840500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00047641 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 115,087,343 coins and its circulating supply is 40,657,828 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

