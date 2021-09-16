Perth Mint Gold Token Price Hits $1,749.99 on Exchanges (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $6,918.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1,749.99 or 0.03635740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00142932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.73 or 0.00815932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

