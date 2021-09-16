Peter Bauer Sells 17,500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,193,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $1,030,575.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.46. 544,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,263. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 126.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.