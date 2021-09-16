Peter Silvio Sells 900 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SSTK stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.34. 181,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08.
Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Shutterstock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.
About Shutterstock
Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.
