Peter Silvio Sells 900 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SSTK stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.34. 181,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Shutterstock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

