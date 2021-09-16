PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTALF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. PetroTal has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
PetroTal Company Profile
