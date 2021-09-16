PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTALF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. PetroTal has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

