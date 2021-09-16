Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 119,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,688. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.