Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 211,308 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of Pfizer worth $113,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.5% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 110,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 25,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 112,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

PFE opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $251.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.