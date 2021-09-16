Phantomx (PNX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Phantomx has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $25,380.76 and approximately $7.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.69 or 0.00438932 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002323 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.37 or 0.01012454 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.