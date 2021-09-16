PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Stock Price Up 2.1%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 1,693,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,256,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

