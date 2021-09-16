Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.05. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $649.35 million and a P/E ratio of 16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

