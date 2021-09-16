Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.05. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $649.35 million and a P/E ratio of 16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.