Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading 5.8% Higher

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $35.09. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 97,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 26,040 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $887,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $91,445.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,914 in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,494,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.