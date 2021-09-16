Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.550 EPS.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $162.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

