Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of PM stock opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

