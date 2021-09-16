Phoenixcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $320.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $320.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,388.30 or 1.00111838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00073037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.00885439 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.92 or 0.00435029 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00294270 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002036 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00071371 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,277,900 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

