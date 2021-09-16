PhoenixDAO Price Tops $0.0633 on Major Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $507,388.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00140018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.86 or 0.00797331 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00045913 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

