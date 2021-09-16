Phore (PHR) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $1,861.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.86 or 0.00582928 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,987,776 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

