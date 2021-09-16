Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Financial Survey

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 87.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

86.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of STORE Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and STORE Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $437.51 million 9.10 $66.12 million $1.05 17.44 STORE Capital $694.27 million 13.49 $212.61 million $1.83 18.92

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Physicians Realty Trust. Physicians Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Physicians Realty Trust and STORE Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 STORE Capital 0 6 1 0 2.14

Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.32%. STORE Capital has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STORE Capital has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and STORE Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 15.47% 2.53% 1.58% STORE Capital 31.39% 4.60% 2.56%

Summary

STORE Capital beats Physicians Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J. Zieg, and Michael T. Bennett on May 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

