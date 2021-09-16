Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.68

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 2392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

About Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

