Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $33,237.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003345 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.