PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Down 0%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.54 and last traded at $99.70. 46,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 315,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000.

