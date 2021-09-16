PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE PGP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 23,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,396. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.