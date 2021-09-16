PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Short Interest Up 195.2% in August

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the August 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 66,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 124,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.