PIN Price Tops $0.0484 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00074179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00120867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00175166 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.83 or 0.07387140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,688.21 or 1.00283657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00855184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

