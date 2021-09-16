Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.27.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

PDD stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,359,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 78,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

