Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Short Interest Update

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 358,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pine Island Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 52,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Pine Island Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

