Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.88 million and $752.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,060,824 coins and its circulating supply is 430,800,388 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

