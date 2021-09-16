Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PBFS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,816. Pioneer Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBFS. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 844,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 93,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 422.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

