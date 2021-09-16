Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Reduced by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,538 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 66.9% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,417 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.14. 71,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,080. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.