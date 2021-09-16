Piper Sandler Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $85.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.