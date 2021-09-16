Piper Sandler Weighs in on Olin Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Olin in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OLN. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

NYSE OLN opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $52.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Olin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 372,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

