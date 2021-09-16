Piper Sandler Weighs in on Westlake Chemical Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

