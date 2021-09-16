Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.66 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00005832 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $519.18 million and $1.66 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00290122 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00144263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00210494 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,837,260 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

