PKG Token (PKG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PKG Token has a market cap of $229,963.71 and approximately $2,781.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00076838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00121035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00174888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.62 or 0.07373040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,792.61 or 0.99834175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.30 or 0.00854993 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.